Join the Industry at Net Zero Day North

The North's leading Net Zero Carbon Buildings Forum

The University of Manchester, University Place, 176 Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PL

September 17th 2026.

Join the industry at Net Zero Day North, Manchester University, 17th September 2026.

Click here to register.

Net Zero Day North is the Building Services industry's most important Net Zero Carbon Buildings Forum. Organised by Modern Building Services and featuring CIBSE, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, the North West Net Zero Hub, Equans, Salford University and more, we'll be looking at Net Zero buildings from Policy and overview, the UK Net Zero Carbon Building Standard, and design, practical implementation, and into the future.

The North West has recently committed to being the world's first Net Zero Carbon region by 2040, and this is an opportunity to learn how the region is leading the debate at a national and international level.

With a population to match Greater London and global ambition, the M62 corridor is ideally poistioned to play a leading role in the energy transition.

Lunch and refreshments will be served.

Confirmed speakers include:

Anastasia Mylona, Technical Director of CIBSE, looking to the future of Net Zero

Dan Griffiths, Head of Low Carbon, Greater Manchester Combined Authority, who will be giving a regional view and overview of policy and direction.

James Johnson, Head of Regional Programme at the North West Net Zero Hub, looking at initiatives in decarbonisation, electrification, heat networks and more from across the region.

Professor William Swan, Salford University, on the work of Energy House Laboratories and their new Retrofit Unit.



George Ablett, Head of Sustainability, Equans, on decarbonising an existing property portfolio

Learn more about our speakers here



Join us on the 17th September 2026 for policy and technical presentations, discussion, networking and most importantly, lunch and refreshments are included!





University Place

The University of Manchester



176 Oxford Rd,

Manchester

M13 9PL

Click here to register

For sponsorship opportunities email: anne@portico.uk.com

For other enquiries email: events@portico.uk.com