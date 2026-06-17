Hybrid for Hawthorn

A hybrid commercial heating system from Ideal Commercial Heating, featuring ECOMOD heat pumps and Evomax 2 boilers, has been installed at Hawthorn Primary School, providing a reliable, lower carbon solution designed to improve comfort and efficiency across the site’s multiple buildings.

Hawthorn Primary School is a co-educational primary academy with a campus comprising several buildings of varying ages and construction types, creating challenges for consistent temperature control and system performance. The existing heating infrastructure, which consisted of two ageing open-flued boilers alongside undersized pipework, had struggled to meet demand efficiently, resulting in high gas consumption and unreliable comfort levels, particularly during colder months.

To address these issues, longstanding Ideal Commercial Heating customer Service 2 (HVAC) was appointed to design and install a new system capable of delivering dependable year-round performance while reducing carbon emissions. The completed installation is a hybrid system combining two 50kW ECOMOD 290HT air source heat pumps with three wall mounted Evomax 2 150kW commercial condensing boilers operating in cascade providing 450kW of output.

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