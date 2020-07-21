BPMA Supports Pump Sector Recruitment

BPMA relaunches Careers website and CV database.

The British Pump Manufacturers Association (BPMA) is acutely aware that many companies and individuals will be enduring difficult times currently, and may well feel the commercial fallout of the global Coronavirus pandemic well into 2021, and possibly beyond.

Back in 2019 the BPMA reconfigured and relaunched the ‘Careers’ section on its corporate website to promote both vacancies and job seekers within the pump sector, and to help introduce talented people with the appropriate skill set to the right companies and vacant positions.

Given the employment challenges now faced by some of those operating in this key sector, the BPMA believes that this service offering could be more valuable than ever. As such, it would encourage any individual with relevant experience who may currently be out of work or facing redundancy to send their CV through to s.smith@bpma.org.uk for uploading to the Job Seekers page.

Only vacancies within BPMA Member companies, can be accepted and promoted on the website under the Vacancies page, so if your company has any positions available, please do send through the details. No company names are shown as reference numbers are presented in their place, enabling introductions to be made between company and individual via BPMA acting as the intermediary. This is a free service for BPMA Members.

However, any company working within the pump sector is welcome to view the list of job seekers shown on the website and follow-up with any of the individuals in question, either by downloading their CV or by contacting the BPMA.

