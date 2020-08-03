Carrier Offers New CPDs on Chiller Efficiency for F-Gas and Ecodesign

Carrier is offering three new Continuous Professional Development (CPD) courses focusing on chiller efficiency and compliance in relation to the latest European and UK regulations. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE: CARR), a leading global provider of innovative heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security and building automation technologies.

The modules, which have been certified by the Chartered Institute of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE), cover the impact on chiller design and performance requirements of the latest F-Gas and Ecodesign Directive, the operation and application of absorption chillers, and chiller efficiency in relation to the F-Gas Regulation.

“The changes introduce new mandatory requirements with important implications for chiller design and performance. It is important that consultants, contractors and end users are aware of these, so they can make informed choices on equipment and ensure buildings comply with the new requirements,” said Neil Hitching, director, business development, Toshiba Carrier UK Ltd (TCUK).

Given restrictions due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Carrier is offering the courses online, enabling customers to participate remotely in the training sessions while continuing to collect CPD credits toward their personal annual targets.

Carrier’s chiller-based CPD courses will run alongside TCUK’s established programme of CPD modules, which focus on Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) air conditioning systems and split and multi-split systems. CIAT, also a part of Carrier, is currently developing courses centering on air handling units and fan coils.

“The aim is to create a complete programme of CPDs covering the spectrum of key HVAC technologies,” said Neil Hitching. “As an industry leader, we see it as an important part of our role to increase knowledge and raise technical standards. Based on feedback from attendees, we know the courses are valued and meet a pressing need for up-to-date guidance on the latest technology and legislation.”

