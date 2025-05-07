Rinnai Responds to Consultants and Specifiers with New CPD Additions

Rinnai is dedicated to providing UK customers, specifiers, installers and system designers with consistently updated information regarding products, energy policy and energy market regulation amendments.

CPDs are readily available to view and can be located on Rinnai’s “Training” webpage where the visitor should follow the CIBSE CPD & Training and Enrolment title. Here the customer can choose from a wide selection of subjects that include:

Lifecycle cost and operational carbon of heating systems.

Condensing, continuous flow hot water heaters design and specification.

Moving towards interoperability in building services control.

Hot water provision in commercial applications – minimising legionella risk and maximising system efficiency.

Meeting the growth in demand for domestic hot water with efficient, controllable systems.

Assessing life-cycle costs of delivering domestic hot water in commercial applications.

Reduction and prevention of limescale in continuous flow hot water systems.

Delivering value-engineered building services solutions.

SPF - Season Performance Factors and Heat Pump Design

Says Chris Goggin for Rinnai, “We understand the need for consistently updating skills and information in an ever-shifting global energy industry that is open to external geopolitical influences. Therefore, Rinnai will continue to offer UK customers a rich selection of energy related content located at the link below.

“Continuous access to training, CPD’s and decarbonising energy product information will result in the UK customer, specifier and installer maintaining a clearer understanding of heating and hot water options and clean energy direction. By obtaining factual knowledge both customer and professional can make better informed decisions in system purchase.”

Rinnai’s range of fully accredited CIBSE CPDs concentrate on commercial heating and hot water design, efficiency and product specification across a range of heat pumps, gas-fired water heaters and electrical heat generators can be found at the link below.



