System Hygienics, become the first UK company to train their engineers to IFSM accredited status

21 August, 2020

System Hygienics have joined forces with Compliance Air and Water, following their successful attainment of an IFSM (The Institute of Fire Safety Managers) accreditation for a Fire Damper Testing Training Course.


The IFSM is a professional body who raise awareness of fire safety, promoting fire prevention and overall reduction of risk. Surprisingly, however, there were previously no training courses in Fire Damper Testing which they have endorsed – until now.

The Institute’s support of the Compliance Air and Water course illustrates that they welcome its independence (where others in the past were simply delivered in-house) and recognise the crucial role played by fire damper testing maintaining fire safety within commercial buildings.

Compliance Air and Water MD, Paul Downing told us: “It’s exciting to offer companies in the UK this standard of testing and accreditation as it’s something which the industry has been missing. Finally, we can provide the reassurance building owners and managers need to confidently comply with the British Standard.”

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Priva Building Automation on Tour: Building technologies manufacturer takes latest innovations direct to customers

A leading building technologies manufacturer has announced the launch of a new, safe way to stay connected with customers, consultants and Partners.

SES Engineering Services embarks on latest blue light project

National engineering specialist SES Engineering Services has announced it is to commence work on its latest state-of-the-art custody suite project with lead contractor, Willmott Dixon.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2020

created & hosted by: