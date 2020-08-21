System Hygienics, become the first UK company to train their engineers to IFSM accredited status

System Hygienics have joined forces with Compliance Air and Water, following their successful attainment of an IFSM (The Institute of Fire Safety Managers) accreditation for a Fire Damper Testing Training Course.



The IFSM is a professional body who raise awareness of fire safety, promoting fire prevention and overall reduction of risk. Surprisingly, however, there were previously no training courses in Fire Damper Testing which they have endorsed – until now.

The Institute’s support of the Compliance Air and Water course illustrates that they welcome its independence (where others in the past were simply delivered in-house) and recognise the crucial role played by fire damper testing maintaining fire safety within commercial buildings.

Compliance Air and Water MD, Paul Downing told us: “It’s exciting to offer companies in the UK this standard of testing and accreditation as it’s something which the industry has been missing. Finally, we can provide the reassurance building owners and managers need to confidently comply with the British Standard.”

Related links:

Related articles: