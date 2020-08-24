LEDVANCE launches a new generation of Floodlights for reliable outdoor lighting of buildings and facades

The new generation of Floodlight luminaires from LEDVANCE are now available in 10 to 50 watt models.

Floodlight luminaires from LEDVANCE are characterized by a very homogeneous light distribution, a tempered glass cover to reduce glare and an optimized weight and design. Floodlight Gen3 are now available from 10 to 50 watts, have an improved efficiency of up to 125 lm / W and remain an excellent replacement for halogen floodlights thanks to energy savings of up to 90% over conventional lighting technologies.

The IP65 rating provides protection against water jets, and a robust impact resistance of IK07 makes them ideal for illuminating any outdoor space including building facades, construction areas, public areas such as parks and car parks, even gardens and balconies.

The luminaires from the Performance Class are now also ENEC approved and have a lifespan of up to 55,000 hours (L80 / B10). Floodlight Gen3 is available in 10, 20, 30 and 50 watt versions with the option of a black or white housing. All versions are available in 3,000K, 4,000K and 6,500K. Thanks to the new bracket that allows full rotation, the luminaires are even more adjustable. This new range from LEDVANCE has a 5-year warranty and comes in the new environmentally friendly packaging.

Floodlight Gen3 is available from 10 to 50 watts, has an improved efficiency of up to 125 lm / W and remains an excellent replacement for halogen floodlights thanks to energy savings of up to 90% over conventional lighting technologies.

Floodlight Gen3 comes in an environmentally friendly cardboard packaging with all relevant product information immediately visible on the outside of the outer box.

Related links:

Related articles: