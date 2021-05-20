Viega Launches Smart Pressgun Range

Viega's new models incorporate intelligent connectivity that enables them to link wirelessly to a smartphone and provide enhanced functionality, such as information on battery levels, current pressings and number of pressings remaining before the maintenance interval is reached.

Accessed via the Viega Tool Services app, users can also select the pressing mode, choosing between the default Viega AutoCycle and Viega SmartCycle, which presses the connection in two stages to allow inspection prior to completing the pressing.

The Pressgun 6 Plus press jaw holder can also be endlessly rotated 360°, while the Picco 6 Plus has a rotating head of up to 180°. The compact dimensions of both make them an ideal tool for confined and awkward spaces.

The battery life has been upgraded to last longer, with the Pressgun 6 plus offering 35% more press strokes compared to previous generations. Each pressing operation takes around four seconds to complete, which also saves installation time.

With a pressing force of 32 kN, the Pressgun 6 Plus is suitable for metal press connection systems with a dimension of 12mm to 108mm, for Megapress steel pipe connections of 3/8 to 4 inches with the Pressgun Press Booster, and for multilayer pipe systems of 12mm to 63mm.

