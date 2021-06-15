Rinnai N Series limitless hot water units 'Hydrogen Blend ready' now.

Rinnai's Sensei N Series range is ‘Hydrogen ready’ for the proposed initial supply of hydrogen blends fed through the existing gas infrastructure.

The Sensei N Series can by powered by a blend of up to 30% hydrogen, Rinnai UK is also in advanced development of units which can handle the complete hydrogen gas supply. The appliance is described as ‘out of the box’ design engineered and approved to be installed for use on natural gas. But the same unit is futureproofed - because following a conversion and re-commissioning process in the field it will then operate safely and efficiently solely using a hydrogen supply.

The launch of this next phase Rinnai appliance will align with the grid blend upgrade to ensure natural product lifecycles can be followed.

All Rinnai units are guaranteed to provide limitless volumes of temperature accurate hot water flows, provided fuel and water connection are constant.

The Rinnai Sensei N Series continuous flow hot water heater range offers a more compact, enhanced combustion design that allows for easier installation, superior operational performance as well as ease of serviceability.

The Rinnai Sensei N Series is the first ever continuous flow hot water heating unit manufactured with stainless steel heat exchangers to be available in the UK - this gives a greatly extended working life at optimum performance to each of the four models in the range. Added to this are the market leading extended warranties, that accompany these hydrogen ready appliances.

The four models are: the N1600i giving 954 litres per hour; the N1600e (external) also giving 954 litres per hour (at 50 degrees); the N1300i giving 775 litres per hour and the N1300e also giving 775 litres per hours of temperature controlled at 50 degrees. The two 1600s have load profiles of XXL and are water efficiency class A rated, while the 1300s are load profile XL and are also water efficiency class A rated.

The range are also low-NOx, and the futureproofed continuous flow water heaters have several global patents on main components. The range utilises Rinnai’s patented advanced technology with a 13-1 turn down ratio – the largest on the market – with extremely quiet operation.

Integral controls on the units enable the water heater to achieve high efficiencies because of advanced burner control and high modulation ranges. This wide range of modulation means that energy usage is completely optimised as the water heater, through smart inbuilt controls, will only heat the water to the temperature required, thus preserving energy.

Other features include:

Flue up to 30+ metres for concentric

Turbo Fan

Built-in controller as standard on both internal and external models

Cascade Cable assembly allows up to 24 water heaters to be connected and function as one total and complete system. Any number of N-series Rinnai water heaters can be manifolded together enabling the largest capacities on the market.

Built in flue damper

Air inlet filter

Frost Protection – minus 15°C on the internal versions and minus 20 °C on the external versions

New PCB Design

Controller as standard – Lockable, set up of appliance, Temperature set up to 75°C

Maintenance Monitor for engineers

Related links:

Related articles: