Rishi Sunak visits leading renewables training provider

MP for Richmond (Yorks), Rishi Sunak, visited renewables training provider, GTEC

At the end of last year, GTEC won a bid to provide heavily discounted training and certification to individuals and companies looking to upskill into heat-based renewables, backed by The Department of Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) through Midlands Energy Hub (MEH).

Named the Renewable Heat Installer Training & Support Scheme (RHITSS), the scheme offers vouchers which provide up to 70% off the cost of becoming a renewables installer. There are currently 1,000 training places and 150 businesses signed-up to RHITSS - spaces that were filled within 10 days of the schemes launch.

While at the centre, Rishi met with candidates to find out how training was helping them. He also chatted to other industry representatives - Awarding Organisation LCL Awards, NAPIT an installer certification body, and the Microgeneration Certification Scheme (MCS), all of which GTEC have worked with to make the RHITSS scheme a success.

Rishi's visit coincided with confirmation from Midlands Energy Hub and BEIS that the RHITSS scheme has had its deadline extended to 30th September 2021. The extension was granted in recognition of the difficulties that some candidates have had in securing a place due to Covid restrictions (previously it was May 14th.)

