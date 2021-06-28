Domus Ventilation Launches Next Gen High Performance MVHR Systems

28 June, 2021
Domus Ventilation

Domus Ventilation has launched its next generation, HRXE Mechanical Ventilation with Heat Recovery (MVHR) units for a wider range of residential properties than ever before.

HRXE-HERA™ and HRXE-AURA™ high performance MVHR systems combine supply and extract ventilation in one system.  They efficiently recover the heat typically lost in waste, stale air and use it to temper the fresh air drawn into the building via a heat exchanger.  The filtered, pre-warmed air is distributed to areas of the home such as living rooms and bedrooms, effectively meeting part of the heating load in energy efficient dwellings.

Furthermore, the new range now comes with an improved warranty of five years, with the first year covering parts and labour.

