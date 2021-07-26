CIBSE calls for comment on Guide M

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) is asking for comment on one of its most widely used guidance documents - Guide M: Maintenance Engineering and Management - ahead of a complete update.

It is a very timely review and refresh of Guide M; building owners and operators need guidance to support COVID recovery, create infection resilient buildings and the building safety agenda, while achieving net zero carbon by 2050.

Chair of the CIBSE Facilities Management Group, Geoff Prudence C.Eng F (Hons)CIBSE FRICS FIWFM MIoD, "This is a great opportunity (and challenge) to provide updated chapters. The new version will build on the 2014 version to include the latest knowledge, discuss future best practice, technology, legislation and the growing importance of the buildings services in buildings, infrastructure, and the built environment as a whole".

The project workstream lead from the Facilities Management Group is Joanna Harris FRICS Hard FM Ambassador at Sodexo. "As the lead author from the 2014 update I know Guide M inside/out and have promoted its use in the industry as a 'maintenance bible', I'm keen for this update to address the common themes that people in the industry struggle with and don’t have published guidance."

We are launching this exciting piece of work and inviting input from volunteers across the industry and CIBSE Members through the Special Interest Groups to input and consult on the development of the updated version of this vital document. The FM Group held the first online event in July 2021 would like industry experts and practitioners to get involved.

The content will be thoroughly reviewed and updated, incorporating new material where needed. The initial focus will be on three key areas, training, safety legislation and health and comfort.

The update will start in August 2021, with the planned release in 2022.

For further information, to provide specific comments, views or potential involvement/ contributions, or to attend a consultation session, please email guidem@cibse.org

