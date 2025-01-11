Progress and vision

Anastasia Mylona of CIBSE

Dr Anastasia Mylona, Technical Director at CIBSE, celebrates the organisation’s achievements in 2024 and looks ahead to 2025 and beyond.

As we reflect on the developments of 2024, CIBSE is proud to share significant achievements that underscore the organisation’s commitment to energy efficiency, sustainability and safety within the built environment. From pioneering guidance on embodied carbon to embracing the challenges of building safety and retrofit, CIBSE continues to lead the way in engineering excellence.

Embodied carbon: Advancing sustainable logistics

In 2024, CIBSE unveiled Embodied carbon in building services: logistics centres (TM65.3), a groundbreaking guidance document developed in collaboration with Amazon and Introba, specifically focused on logistics centres. This comprehensive resource provides the embodied carbon of material handling equipment (MHE) and mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems in logistic centres. As the logistics industry’s first guidance of its kind, TM65.3 empowers stakeholders to make informed, data-driven decisions to reduce environmental impacts. By identifying decarbonisation opportunities, we are facilitating a sustainable future for logistics operations across Europe.

NABERS UK: A new era for energy efficiency

CIBSE’s appointment as the new administrator for NABERS UK marks a strategic move toward enhancing energy efficiency in the built environment. This role not only reinforces CIBSE’s dedication to bridging the performance gap but also aligns with its mission

to enhance transparency within the industry. With extensive experience in certification, standards development and industry engagement, CIBSE is poised to lead NABERS UK towards achieving its energy efficiency goals, ensuring that performance benchmarks are met and exceeded.

Engaging future engineers: The CIBSE Flush Challenge

Recognising the critical need to nurture the next generation of engineers, CIBSE launched the CIBSE Flush Challenge – a dynamic educational tool aimed at pupils aged 9 to 11. This engaging initiative is designed to spark young learners’ interest in building services engineering. By integrating this educational game into outreach activities through CIBSE STEM Ambassadors, CIBSE is actively addressing the industry’s skills gap and inspiring future leaders to take on the challenge of creating a sustainable built environment.

Building Performance Reimagined

In a bold departure from conventional publications, CIBSE commissioned ‘Building Performance Reimagined’, a transformative report researched by Arup. This pioneering document shifts the focus from traditional engineering practices to a holistic perspective on building performance, urging engineers to redefine value in the built environment. By introducing four key performance metrics – Variety, Readiness, Connectedness and Emergence – this report guides engineers in navigating the evolving landscape of building performance and addressing future challenges in health, resilience and sustainability.

Prioritising fire safety: A call to action

The tragic fire at a Dagenham block of flats has underscored the urgent need for enhanced fire safety measures in our industry. In light of this, the new Building Safety Act represents a vital step forward. CIBSE is committed to playing a pivotal role in promoting fire safety across all building types, including refurbishments. The recently established CIBSE Fire Safety Working Group, led by David Fitzpatrick, will focus on providing technical support and guidance to members, ensuring compliance with the Building Safety Act while fostering safe building practices.

Launching and co-leading the UK Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard

On 24th September 2024, CIBSE, alongside eight other leading organisations, announced the launch of the first cross-industry Net Zero Carbon Buildings Standard (UKNZCBS). This landmark Standard provides clear metrics and performance targets, enabling the industry

to demonstrate that built assets meet Net Zero carbon criteria aligned with national climate targets. By supporting the implementation of this standard, CIBSE is reinforcing its commitment to empowering our members and the wider industry to achieve Net Zero ambitions.

Embracing digital intelligence in building services

As the built environment increasingly integrates digital technologies, CIBSE recognises the importance of fostering a new generation of engineers skilled in digital intelligence. Smart controls and building management systems (BMS) are becoming ubiquitous,

yet the complexities of data integration and cybersecurity remain challenges. Through the Society of Digital Engineering and Intelligent Buildings Group, CIBSE is leading discussions

on the future of technological integration in building services, preparing its members to adapt and innovate in response to digital advancements globally.

Addressing retrofit challenges

With an ageing building stock and evolving environmental challenges, retrofit remains a critical focus for the organisation. CIBSE’s recent publication, Retrofit Revisit, provides valuable insights into the refurbishment of existing housing, addressing key issues such as energy demand, moisture and insulation options. As we look to the future, CIBSE will continue to prioritise strategies that enhance occupant health, energy security and resilience to climate change, ensuring that our existing buildings meet modern performance standards.

Decarbonising heating and cooling: A path forward

Decarbonising the UK’s building stock is essential for achieving our Net Zero targets. As energy demands shift due to rising temperatures, understanding sustainable technologies for heating and cooling will be crucial. CIBSE is actively providing guidance on heat pumps and heat networks while preparing for the potential increase in cooling demand in homes. To support this, the organisation will soon launch new weather files based on UKCP18 climate projections, assisting in the assessment of overheating risks and promoting sustainable cooling strategies.

Looking ahead: CIBSE’s commitment to excellence

As we move into 2025, CIBSE remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering innovation, enhancing safety and championing sustainability across the built environment. CIBSE’s continued focus on collaboration, education and research will ensure that the industry meets the challenges of the future head-on, empowering its members to create a resilient and sustainable built environment for generations to come.

Related links:

Related articles: