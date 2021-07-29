BPMA and AEMT Sign Mutual Co-operation Agreement

The British Pump Manufacturers’ Association (BPMA) and the Association of Electrical and Mechanical Trades (AEMT) are pleased to announce the recent signing of a Mutual Co-operation Agreement.

The agreement covers a range of collaborative ideas and opportunities, primarily geared around the development of improved skills and enhanced technology understanding across the industrial and engineering arena. It will allow both parties to explore additional content to strengthen their existing range of training courses. Working on possible compliance and legislative related issues and other factors within the repair and maintenance of Pumps and Motors will also form a key part of the arrangement.

Boasting similar longevity and heritage, the two bodies have shared many similar interests over the years, and increasingly so around international standards and energy use reduction measures. However, during recent high-level discussions regarding the new ‘Pump Repair and Maintenance’ training course which the BPMA has developed, it became evident that further opportunities existed for the potential benefit of both memberships, and the market at large.

The agreement comes into operation with immediate effect and paves the way for more structured dialogue between the various working groups within each organisation.

