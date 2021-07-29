Maximise boiler controls to use less energy

There’s a lot of discussion on decarbonisation, centred on which fuel to use to heat buildings. But an interesting reminder came recently from Mike Foster, Chief Executive of the Energy and Utilities Alliance (EUA), with his blog titled: ‘Is a cliche I know, but a great way to decarbonise is to use less energy’.

If we reduce demand in the first place, we’ll get closer to achieving net zero whichever fuel becomes dominant (although we believe a mix of fuels and technologies will be the future).

We’ve always talked about the importance of controls and load matching to help you use less energy and waste less energy for operating your heating and hot water systems. A modular boiler system setup properly using sequence controls and weather compensation can have a dramatic effect on your energy use.

But controls can be complex to setup? Yes and no. It’s all about understanding what you want to achieve and how a building will be used. We’ve recently launched some new tools to help you:

CIBSE-accredited CPD seminar – Boiler controls

In this new course we explain the jargon that is often used and look at how boilers can be setup for maximum efficiency. Covering internal/external controls, modulation, cascade vs unison in multiple boiler controls, and how to setup the system for comfort and efficiency

Hamworthy have also launched an on-demand training academy where you can learn at a time that suits you. To kick-off we’ve concentrated on our Siemens LMS sequence controls that are built-in to our Wessex ModuMax mk3, Purewell Variheat mk2, Stratton mk2, Upton, and Varmax commercial boiler ranges. Find your way around the controls, learn how to identify error codes, and understand how to add clip in modules for managing multiple heating or hot water circuits from the boiler without the need for additional controls.

