Rinnai N Series hot water heating units and systems 'Hydrogen ready' and now with full certification

Rinnai N Series 5

Rinnai’s N Series range of hot water heating units and systems have been passed as fully certified to the new UKCA standard, the successor to the CE mark.

The company is one of the first in the heating & hot water industry to have gained this official recognition.

UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking is a certification mark that indicates conformity with the applicable requirements for products sold within Great Britain. UKCA marking became part of UK law on "exit day", from the EU on 31 January 2020.

UKCA marking has become mandatory following the end of the Brexit transition period although until 1 January 2022 the CE mark is accepted as a valid alternative. This news closely follows the announcement by Rinnai that, after an extensive testing and verification process, its N Series product range is ‘Hydrogen ready’ for the proposed initial supply of natural gas and hydrogen blends fed through the existing gas infrastructure.

All Rinnai units are guaranteed to provide limitless volumes of temperature accurate hot water flows, provided fuel and water connection are constant.

Rinnai also states that multiples of its existing ranges are retrospectively compatible with future hydrogen blending including all N series models already installed in the UK.

The Rinnai Sensei N Series continuous flow hot water heater range offers a more compact, enhanced combustion design that allows for easier installation, superior operational performance as well as ease of serviceability.

The Rinnai Sensei N Series is the first ever continuous flow hot water heating unit manufactured with stainless steel heat exchangers to be available in the UK - this gives a greatly extended working life at optimum performance to each of the four models in the range. Added to this are the market leading extended warranties, that accompany these hydrogen ready appliances.

The four models are:

the N1600i giving 954 litres per hour.

the N1600e (external) also giving 954 litres per hour (at 50 degrees).

the N1300i giving 775 litres per hour and

the N1300e also giving 775 litres per hours of temperature controlled hot water at 50 degrees. The two 1600s have load profiles of XXL and are water efficiency class A rated, while the 1300s are load profile XL and are also water efficiency class A rated.

All the range are also low-NOx and the futureproofed continuous flow water heater utilises Rinnai’s patented advanced burner technology with a 13-1 turn down ratio – the largest on the market – with extremely quiet operation. Integral controls on the units enable the water heater to achieve high efficiencies because of advanced burner control and high modulation ranges.

This wide range of modulation means that energy usage is completely optimised as the water heater through smart inbuilt controls will only heat the water to the temperature required thus preserving energy.

Related links:

Related articles: