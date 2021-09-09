ECS Check welcomes 750th registration

Braid Mechanical and Electrical, a member of the Joint Industry Board (JIB), has become the 750th organisation to register for ECS Check.

Based in Ballymena, Braid Mechanical and Electrical has been providing mechanical and electrical services to industrial and business customers for over 85 years and is one of Northern Ireland’s longest running electrical contracting businesses having been established in 1926.

Launched in early 2020, ECS Check provides a free-to-access digital platform that enables the electrotechnical industry to conduct audits to verify all electrotechnical personnel on site throughout the supply chain.

Following approval as a pilot that meets the Licence to Practise (LtP) requirements on government public sector construction contracts in Northern Ireland, ECS Check is recognised by the Northern Ireland Government as meeting procurement guidance note 01-16. ECS Check continues to help electrical contractors meet their LtP requirements free of charge. Some of Northern Ireland’s most significant public bodies have already signed up for ECS Check, including the Northern Ireland Housing Executive, Translink, NI Water, Belfast and Western Health and Social Care Trust.

Related links:

Related articles: