GEZE wins NHS contract

The five-year collaboration between NHS UK Property Services and GEZE UK is believed to be one of the largest contracts of its kind. Providing a service to more than 1,000 sites and 5,000 assets.

They have recently launched a recruitment drive to provide the necessary support for a contract of this magnitude and is recruiting for Key Account Managers, Account Administrators and Service Technicians for automatic and industrial doors.

The total NHS Property Services portfolio consists of more than 3,000 sites – worth over 3 billion pounds.

