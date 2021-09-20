Energy saving EC fan upgrades at Brunel’s SS Great Britain

Munters recently completed a pioneering upgrade of the dry dock air handling unit (AHU) at Brunel’s SS Great Britain. The upgrade, which was carried out in just one day, ensures long term protection against corrosion, while reducing AHU fan energy consumption by 25-30%.

Brunel’s SS Great Britain was the world’s first iron hulled, screw propeller-driven, steam-powered passenger liner. In the early 2000’s, Munters was part of a wider project to preserve the iron hull, which included the installation of a specially-designed air handling unit (AHU), with Munters desiccant rotor technology, in the dry dock.

More than 15 years on and with the belt driven fan coming to the end of its expected life, Munters has upgraded the AHU with three electronically commutated (EC) direct drive plug fans from ebm papst. They designed a bespoke bulk head so the new fans that could be brought in in component form, flat packed, and retrofitted in a fan wall configuration and digitally integrated.

