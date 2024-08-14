Fresh thinking required

David Millward, Group Product Manager at Elta Group, explains why good indoor air quality is now a must, and not just a ‘nice-to-have’.

With a global pandemic just a couple of years behind us, it’s safe to say that the impacts have been life changing. Indoor air quality (IAQ) has continued to be a strong focus across the world, particularly in public spaces and commercial buildings such as offices, shopping centres, schools and a whole range of other buildings.

Much focus surrounding IAQ has been on the introduction of ‘fresh air’. This is where there must be a better definition and awareness of what ‘fresh air’ is. Currently, there is a common misinterpretation that fresh air is simply air which is brought in from outside.

To help clarify what good IAQ is, there have been changes to Parts L and F of the Building Regulations.

These changes seek to provide a more concrete definition and promote more monitoring of air quality in buildings. It is highly recommended that contractors stay abreast of evolving legislation as this is likely to impact the systems that they install in future.

But what makes good IAQ?

Location and building use

Depending on the purpose and location of the commercial building, the pollutants that need to be removed from the air can vary significantly. For instance, buildings that use high-toxicity products, such as pest control chemicals or paint, will have specific particles that must be eliminated from the air. Additionally, rural buildings and city buildings are exposed to different contaminants. How can they manage the quality of the incoming air? The answer lies in using bespoke filtration systems tailored to the specific contaminants in each area.

However, in certain environments like urbanised areas, quite often this air that is brought into the building can contain high levels of pollutants. Everyone involved in the ventilation supply chain needs to know this, from manufacturers and government, through to contractors and even the general public.

Managing and monitoring IAQ

It’s no longer enough to have ventilation systems installed simply to meet building regulations. Air quality within a commercial building should be monitored regularly, as conditions can vary significantly between buildings.

The easiest way to monitor IAQ is with an air monitor. When using an air monitor, it is essential to consider several factors to ensure its effective performance. For instance, as outlined in the revised Part F of the building regulations, the placement of the monitor is critical. It must be situated at breathing height to obtain accurate readings.

It’s crucial to note that the main pollutant measured as an indicator of IAQ is CO2. However, CO2 is only one of many harmful pollutants that can affect the health and productivity of occupants. For example, particulate matter like PM1 and PM2.5 can exist in the form of dust, dirt, aerosols and bacteria.

Additionally, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and naturally occurring gases such as Radon can cause a range of health issues, from minor irritations to serious conditions. In Radon-affected areas, buildings must undergo testing and adhere to bond agreements before they can be sold. An IAQ monitor capable of detecting VOCs and signalling building controls can help manage these risks effectively.

Working with ventilation professionals

When thinking about IAQ for your next commercial project, designing and specifying a ventilation system is a good place to start. With this in mind, it’s usually a good idea to consult the manufacturers as quite often they can offer best practice and guidance to achieve the desired performance.

When specifying mechanical ventilation systems, it must be ensured that the fan has enough power output to overcome any pressure development drop due to the filtration solution. Layout and length of the ducting, as well as any other ancillaries involved in the design will also need to be considered.

Keeping up to date

Regular maintenance and cleaning of ventilation systems are essential for their efficient operation and longevity. Keeping these systems up to date ensures they continue to effectively filter out pollutants and maintain optimal air quality. This involves changing and swapping out old filters and ensuring the systems are kept clean and in general good condition. Again, consulting with the manufacturer can ensure the right maintenance schedule is created and followed.

Related links:

Related articles: