UV-C Light System Mounted Within Air Handling Units Helps Improve Indoor Air Quality

20 September, 2021

A powerful ultra-violet C (UV-C) light disinfection system that targets viruses and bacteria is now available as an integrated option on CIAT’s air handling units (AHUs). 

The modern, high performance UV-C lamp system used on CIAT’s AHUs targets airborne, waterborne and surface microorganisms to improve IAQ.

Three different configurations for UV-C lights are available. In critical applications, such as healthcare and food production, UV-C can be used in combination with a HEPA filtration system to remove deactivated particles and other microscopic contaminants from the airstream.

UV-C is available as an option on Climaciat™ AIRTECH, Climaciat AIRCLEAN and Climaciat AIRACCESS, plus its AIRTECH and AIRCLEAN ranges.

