CIAT Introduces CLIMACIATPower Air Handling Unit Range with High-Efficiency Heat Recovery Option

20 September, 2021
CIAT ClimaCIATpower

CIAT has extended its range of air handling units (AHUs) with the addition of higher capacity units with the option of high-efficiency heat recovery. 

The new Eurovent-certified units CLIMACIATPower units are designed to allow for applications on larger projects and buildings.

All CLIMACIATPower units can be specified with high-performance heat recovery. The new large-capacity units are available in five configurable pre-sets and are suitable for a multitude of project sizes and applications. The optional integrated control system enables local, remote control and monitoring via an intuitive and customisable interface.                       

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Actuate UK issues climate warning to world leaders ahead of COP26 and urges action “before it is too late”

With six weeks to go until COP26, engineering alliance Actuate UK has issued a stark message to world leaders gathering in Glasgow, urging them to tackle the climate crisis now “before it is too late”.

New Central Register and Certification Scheme for Building Safety Managers launched

The Building Safety Alliance, an independent industry led ‘not for profit’ organisation, is launched with the purpose of implementing the certification of competent individuals wishing to deliver the role of building safety manager (BSM) and a publicly accessible register of those certified by the scheme.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: