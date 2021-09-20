CIAT Introduces CLIMACIATPower Air Handling Unit Range with High-Efficiency Heat Recovery Option

CIAT has extended its range of air handling units (AHUs) with the addition of higher capacity units with the option of high-efficiency heat recovery.

The new Eurovent-certified units CLIMACIATPower units are designed to allow for applications on larger projects and buildings.

All CLIMACIATPower units can be specified with high-performance heat recovery. The new large-capacity units are available in five configurable pre-sets and are suitable for a multitude of project sizes and applications. The optional integrated control system enables local, remote control and monitoring via an intuitive and customisable interface.

Related links:

Related articles: