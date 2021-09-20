Building automation software that is easy to use and won’t lock you in to a provider

FIN Stack from J2 Innovations, A Siemens Company, is an open framework that supports all the open protocols commonly used in buildings including BACnet, Modbus, KNX and MQTT, which simplifies smart building management by helping you engineer faster and perform better.

FIN Stack is based on the FIN Framework software platform that includes a comprehensive suite of ready-to-use apps that utilise templates, wizards, and a range of other time-saving features, such as auto-generated hyperlinks, to reduce the time required to project engineering time.

FIN Stack offers exceptional graphics designed for mobile as well as desktop use, plus it’s based on Haystack semantic tagging and includes an easy-to-use custom dashboard creation tool. Additional advantages include access to J2 Innovation’s revolutionary Edge2Cloud technology, which provides secure remote connectivity without the cost and complexity of VPNs. FIN Stack is now available in the UK and Ireland - it’s simple to switch to FIN Stack for legacy or new projects which will help you save time, money and resource!

Related links:

Related articles: