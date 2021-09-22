Advertorial - Integrated thermal energy management and billing made easier than ever.

22 September, 2021
Belimo

Belimo, the leading manufacturer of damper actuators, control valves and sensors for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning technology, brings the worlds of “energy control” and “certified energy measurement and billing” together. 

The new range of Belimo Energy Valves™ and Thermal Energy Meters integrates energy metering, energy control, and IoT-enabled billing in one device. Belimo brings together what belongs together

The unity of the certified BelimoThermal Energy Meter™ and the enhanced Belimo Energy Valve™ allows for transparent thermal energy management. The Belimo Energy Valve™ offers certified energy metering (MID) and pressure-independent flow, energy efficiency, power control and delta T management in one device. The Energy Valve also monitors and instantly optimises energy consumption for optimal system performance.

The Belimo Thermal Energy Meter™ is certified according to EN 1434/MID and is equipped for remote, IoT-based billing. Belimo's patented automated glycol monitoring and compensation, ensure that your measurement remains accurate, even if the glycol concentrations change.

Apps and web tools support the design process and offer fast and simple commissioning at your fingertips. A truly digital approach and full transparency on the end users energy data, makes life easier.

Thermal Energy Meters use ultrasonic transit time technology and as a result are dirt-resistant, wear free and they measure precisely. This is achieved thanks to a fast-measuring cycle. The multipoint wet calibration of each individual meter in production, ensures high accuracy over the entire flow measurement range.

The possibilities are endless and grow daily.

 

