Advertorial - Flagship AirMaster Smart Mechanical Ventilation Awarded Passivhaus Component Certification

SAV Systems is proud to announce that the AirMaster AM 1000 has been awarded Passivhaus Component certification in conjunction with their Danish partner, Airmaster A/S.

The flagship AM 1000 is the first decentralised, duct free, mechanical ventilation unit with heat recovery (MVHR) on the market to be awarded the certification. This enables the AirMaster AM 1000 to be used in Passivhaus school buildings.

Our time working with the City of Edinburgh Council (CEC) inspired SAV Systems to undertake Passivhaus certification. CEC has set ambitious targets to achieve Net Zero by 2035, leading the council to apply passive house design principles to all their new schools. The core philosophy of passive house design is to create a comfortable and energy efficient building with minimal energy wastage, raising the standard of the buildings it is applied to. SAV Systems had previous experience in the world of Passivhaus standards, having supplied Danfoss Heat Interface Units to the award-winning Agar Grove in Camden, the largest Passivhaus Heat Network in the UK.

Ventilation plays a crucial part in two requirements of passive house standards: air tightness and space heating demand. Openings in buildings, such as windows and porous building materials can allow heat to escape, wasting the energy generated by the building. Consequently, Passivhaus buildings have high airtightness and low heat losses. But, in increasing the airtightness of a building to conserve energy, indoor air quality can suffer. Therefore, a mechanical ventilation solution is required to manage indoor air quality without wasting energy.

There are a range of approved MVHR solutions available under the Passivhaus framework. Many of these are centralised systems, which normally have high specific fan powers. AirMasters are decentralised and air distribution is duct free, so fan power is kept to a minimum. A typical classroom installation requires one AirMaster AM 1000 per room with intake and exhaust connection to outside. The AM 1000 can recover up to 90% of the room’s heat using an aluminium heat exchanger, reducing the building’s heat loss and heat load.

Passivhaus ideals are well regarded due to their targets for ultra-low energy standards, awarding certification only to components that meet their demanding criteria. The certification of the AM 1000 makes available an innovative ventilation strategy that can improve indoor air quality without sacrificing thermal comfort. Not only is this certification exciting for SAV Systems, but it is also exciting for decentralised mechanical MVHR as a ventilation strategy. With growing pressure on buildings to become more energy efficient and whilst maintaining comfort, decentralised MVHR solutions like AirMaster should play a vital role in the landscape.

