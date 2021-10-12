Deane Flint joins Coolair Equipment Limited

Deane Flint

Coolair Equipment Limited has appointed Deane Flint to its Board of Directors.

Deane, former Branch President (UK & IRE) of Mitsubishi Electric Europe joins Coolair Equipment Limited as Commercial Director.

Deane, who joins the one-stop air-conditioning specialists on Wednesday September 1, 2021, will be responsible for delivering and implementing a new nationwide sales programme.

Deane spent over two decades at Mitsubishi Electric, joining as regional sales manager and rising to become the first non-Japanese President of the UK & Ireland Branch. He started his career in the HVAC industry in 1981, as a trainee building services design engineer and draughtsman for Government consultancy service, the Property Services Agency.

