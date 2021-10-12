Deane Flint joins Coolair Equipment Limited

12 October, 2021
Deane Flint
Deane Flint

Coolair Equipment Limited has appointed Deane Flint to its Board of Directors.

Deane, former Branch President (UK & IRE) of Mitsubishi Electric Europe joins Coolair Equipment Limited as Commercial Director.

Deane, who joins the one-stop air-conditioning specialists on Wednesday September 1, 2021, will be responsible for delivering and implementing a new nationwide sales programme.

Deane spent over two decades at Mitsubishi Electric, joining as regional sales manager and rising to become the first non-Japanese President of the UK & Ireland Branch. He started his career in the HVAC industry in 1981, as a trainee building services design engineer and draughtsman for Government consultancy service, the Property Services Agency.

Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Network Infrastructure Assistant ECS card updated to include City & Guilds

A range of ECS cards are available through the Electrotechnical Certification Scheme (ECS) for the Network Infrastructure industry.

New guidance announced

The IOR has just released a new guidance note on the Pressure Equipment (Safety) Regulations and Pressure Equipment Directive (GN36) outlining the requirements for installers of RACHP systems. 

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2021

created & hosted by: