Ideal industries launches new test & measurement range

IDEAL Industries has developed a new range of test and measurement equipment designed to offer electricians quality, accuracy and consistency at a competitive price.

The new test and measurement range from IDEAL Industries includes devices designed specifically for commercial projects, domestic installations and use by apprentices. By leveraging the company’s global scale and know-how to homogenise the test and measurement range, IDEAL Industries has developed a robust and high-performance range, packed with innovative and useful functionality.

The new range includes all the test and measurement requirements commonly needed on site, including clamp meters, split jaw (fork) meters, multi-meters (DMM), voltage testers and indicators, non-contact voltage testers and infrared thermometers. All devices are CE and UL certified, plus CAT rated for the relevant operating environment, providing peace of mind that the tester is fit for the job and will pass scrutiny if equipment is audited.

With robust yellow casing to protect the devices from drops and knocks and make them easier to find on site, the range has been designed with common features and function locations to make it easy for electricians to transition from device to device. For example, across many of the testers, non-contact voltage, high voltage and continuity indicators have a common display functionality and are located at the top of the unit.

Other key features of the range include a LEAD warning on the DMMs, notifying the user if the test lead has been inserted into the wrong port. Meanwhile, the FUSE notification feature alerts the user to a blown fuse, while allowing them to continue with measurements unaffected by the fuse.

