Why FM companies need electrical experts

Facilities managers in today’s modern construction environment are facing many new challenges as they maintain the operational efficiency of their buildings and also ensure compliance with a growing list of regulations. Managing a wide variety of systems, from electrical distribution and data cabling to more advanced services like renewable energy integration and EV charging infrastructure is increasing – and so is the need to find reliable partners, writes Phil Wiltshire, Contracts Manager of Pensdown.

The modern workplace is evolving so rapidly facilities management (FM) companies must adapt to ensure that properties are equipped with the latest technologies while meeting sustainability goals. Electrical systems are integral to achieving this, impacting everything from energy efficiency to employee productivity and safety.

Managing the electrical infrastructure of a building is one of the most critical aspects of property management. Electrical problems can cause significant disruptions, leading to downtime, potential hazards and even non-compliance with industry standards.

Electrical services providers now have to be the complete one-stop-shop for facilities managers who are making increasing demands for an ever-widening range of services. These include ongoing installation and maintenance to prevent issues before they escalate to prolong the life of critical infrastructure as well as data cabling and IT services. As businesses rely more heavily on connectivity, ensuring reliable network infrastructure is paramount.

Meeting sustainability targets

An experienced electrical partner can also help facilities managers meet sustainability targets by integrating energy efficient technologies. From LED lighting systems to power optimisation, such solutions not only reduce carbon footprints but also lower operating costs – and this is becoming increasingly important.

The increasing emphasis on sustainability in facility management also means that more properties are turning to renewable energy solutions. Solar energy, in particular, has seen a significant increase, with many businesses looking to reduce their reliance on traditional energy sources.

Electrical service providers with expertise in solar photovoltaic (PV) systems can guide FM companies through the process of integrating solar power, offering services that

range from initial consultation to system installation and long-term maintenance. The result is a more sustainable facility, reduced energy bills and a positive impact on the environment. For facilities managers, this represents a crucial step in future-proofing their properties while meeting evolving corporate social responsibility targets.

With the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), many facilities will also need to adapt by installing EV charging stations. For commercial properties, office buildings and even retail spaces, having EV infrastructure in place is quickly becoming a necessity rather than a luxury.

A qualified electrical services provider can design, install and maintain EV charging infrastructure tailored to a facility’s specific needs. This can include planning the best locations for charging stations, ensuring compatibility with a facility’s electrical system and providing future scalability for expanding EV fleets.

Technology integration

Technology integration in the workplace is another area where facilities managers can significantly benefit from partnering with electrical specialists. Facilities often require audio-visual (AV) systems that support daily business functions, such as video conferencing and presentation technology.

Installing and maintaining user-friendly AV systems allows companies to operate more efficiently. Electrical service providers can design these systems to integrate seamlessly with existing electrical and data infrastructures, ensuring that they are intuitive and reliable for daily use.

In additional to all of this, one of the primary concerns for any FM company is ensuring that all building systems comply with the latest safety standards. Electrical safety and compliance are non-negotiable and failing to meet standards can result in severe consequences, from fines to potential hazards.

Pensdown offers comprehensive testing and compliance services, ensuring that all systems adhere to regulations such as BS7671, Electricity at Work Regulations, and Health & Safety Directives.

Long-term partnerships

Working with the right electrical services provider is not just about fulfilling immediate project needs – it also involves building long-term partnerships that offer continued support and knowledge sharing. For facilities managers, this means access to a team of experts who can offer guidance on best practices, system upgrades and future trends.

Ultimately, facilities management is about ensuring that every aspect of a building operates efficiently and safely. Electrical systems are at the heart of these operations, and without the right partner, FM companies may face unnecessary challenges, from compliance issues to inefficient energy use.

All this means that in an industry where efficiency, sustainability and compliance are paramount, facilities managers must choose their electrical service partners carefully. By working with an expert electrical provider, FM companies can enhance the value of their properties, improve operational efficiency and ensure that their facilities are ready for future technological advancements.

