Good things come in small bottles

Fernox has expanded its range of industry-leading chemical products with the launch of the new, smaller volume 265ml Protector F1 and Cleaner F3.

Just one bottle treats an average sized UK home - to clean and inhibit up to 100 litres of system water. In keeping with the brand’s sustainability credentials the 265ml Fernox range uses less plastic and packaging, which reduces waste and lowers environmental impact, without compromising on high performance, quality and ease of use.

The smaller bottle means the 265ml range leads the way in reducing plastic packaging – and each bottle is 100% recyclable. This, combined with only needing one bottle to treat the majority of heating systems sized up to 100 litres, means the amount of waste per job is minimal. Smaller products offer improved portability, which means the 265ml range will also help to maximise space in the van.

The new 265ml Protector F1 and Cleaner F3 make cleaning and protecting domestic central heating systems effortless and simple. The new products use proven formulations, that have successfully treated over half a million homes, and are supported with recognised independent industry approvals and accreditations. Each bottle is sufficient to treat the majority of housing stock in the UK and will treat systems up to 100 litres, 12 radiators or 190 sqm of underfloor heating.

Similar to the 500ml and Express ranges, the 265ml chemicals are incredibly easy to dose into the central heating system. For open, vented systems the product can be dosed via the feed and expansion tank – and for sealed systems, simply add via a towel rail or a TF1 Filter.

