Trane launches new Sintesis™ eXcellent Air-Cooled Chillers Upgraded for Data Centre Applications

Trane is launching the new Sintesis™ eXcellent GVAF chillers, designed to meet the stringent requirements of high temperature data centre applications. The upgraded GVAF chillers are part of the Trane Sintesis™ eXcellent portfolio, certified by Eurovent as the most efficient air-cooled chillers available on the market.

“Today’s data centres are evolving quickly to keep up with the growing demand to handle more and more critical data every day. The need to keep the data centres operational at all times remains the primary challenge for their owners and operators,” said Erik van Oossanen portfolio manager at Trane Europe. “For years Trane has worked closely with the data centres helping them to handle the heat loads associated with computational processes. Today we’re making another step forward, introducing chillers that embrace the latest technology innovations to better handle the specific and growing cooling needs of data centres. The new Sintesis™ eXcellent GVAF units create efficient cooling infrastructure driven by intelligent chiller plant controls to keep the data centres running.”

The upgraded Trane Sintesis™ eXcellent GVAF chillers feature new magnetic bearing centrifugal compressors optimized for handling high water temperatures typical for data centres and can efficiently operate throughout the year. The latest Trane Symbio 800 adaptive controller gives the data centre operators intelligent control over the operational reliability and efficiency of the cooling system.

“The ability to intelligently manage the data centre’s entire cooling system in the challenging environment and high temperature conditions is critical. With Symbio 800 we optimize the operations of the chiller and its elements like fans, compressors etc., and with Trane’s System Controllers we can efficiently control the entire chiller plant of multiple chillers operating in the same time. This gives the data centres the peace of mind that the dynamics of temperatures and flows are monitored and addressed, performance is optimized and chances for malfunctions of the cooling system are minimal,” said van Oossanen.

Trane Symbio 800 controller can keep the unit running despite the most challenging conditions and occurrences, when other units would simply shut down. This is particularly important for data centres, which need to operate day and night, 365 days a year. The new features specifically designed for the Sintesis™ eXcellent GVAF include:

New, embedded software designed to react quicker and restart the unit faster in case of an unexpected shutdown.

Enhanced connectivity with the capability to support numerous communication protocols including LonTalk, Modbus, BACnet, IP, WiFi etc. allowing to monitor all elements of the plant.

Uninterrupted power supply. The Symbio 800 controller can be connected to a safe power source. This eliminates the need to reboot the controller in case of a power crash, ensuring continuous availability of the controller to immediately manage the compressors once the power is back.

For additional reliability the Sintesis™ eXcellent GVAF features Trane Rapid Restart™ setting to reduce the time needed to reach the full capacity after shutdown. It also features an automated transfer switch allowing to connect the unit to two power sources. The unit will detect any power supply cut off and automatically switch to the auxiliary source ensuring continuous operations.

