Bitzer's ECOLITE is Crowned Refrigeration Product of the Year in National ACR & Heat Pump Awards

14 December, 2021
Bitzer Logo

Bitzer's ECOLITE range of air-cooled condensing units has won the Refrigeration Product of the Year Award in the National ACR & Heat Pump Awards 2021.

The unit is based on highly efficient BITZER ECOLINE compressors with sophisticated capacity control, optimised condensers and variable speed fans. All seven models in the range are suitable for low and medium temperature applications, as standard.

Kevin Glass, Managing Director of Bitzer UK, said: “We are delighted to have received this independent industry recognition for ECOLITE, which delivers excellent energy efficiency through a combination of advanced technology and design features.”

