Schneider Electric Joins the buildingSMART International Strategic Advisory Council

Schneider Electric, underlines its commitment to developing a more sustainable, efficient and resilient building industry by joining buildingSMART International’s Strategic Advisory Council (SAC).

The strategic partnership will also see the formation of the “Sustainable Energy Management” Room, created to improve collaboration and exchanges around design patterns in sustainable energy management for the benefit of the built asset industry.

Schneider Electric’ s Normalised Electrical Model (NEM), which aims to solve collaboration challenges for electrical design, will also be available to the buildingSMART International community. The NEM will be harmonised with Industry Foundation Classes (IFC), extending the range and functionality of open standards, particularly for buildings and smart cities. NEM describes the electrical network with electrical functions, devices and energy behavior.

