A-Gas expands environmental services capability with the acquisition of Salience Solutions

21 January, 2022
A-Gas

A-Gas, a world leader in the supply and lifecycle management of refrigerants and associated services, has acquired the entire business and intellectual property of Salience Solutions Pty Ltd. 

This acquisition adds to A-Gas’ existing in-house destruction capability through the purchase of PyroPlas® plasma arc destruction technology for fluorocarbon and non-fluorocarbon applications.

This is the seventh integral acquisition by A-Gas since the investment by private equity firm, KKR. In 2017, A-Gas acquired the Netherlands-based reclamation business, BTC, followed by Diversified Pure Chem in the USA and Arthur Friedrichs Kältemittel in Germany in 2018. More recently A-Gas acquired Singapore-based VEMAC Services in 2019; and H3R Clean Agents in the US and the former Safety Hi Tech reclamation facility in Italy this year.

