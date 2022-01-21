Beckhoff brings next-generation building automation to DMC

The Digital Manufacturing Centre (DMC) has partnered with Beckhoff Automation Limited to bring completely automated building control to the DMC’s state-of-the-art engineering and production facility at Silverstone Park.

Intended to optimise factory and office conditions as well as monitor and minimise energy consumption, Beckhoff is working with the DMC team to digitalise and automate many of the building’s key systems.

Headquartered in Silverstone Park, the DMC will realise the disruptive potential of additive and connected manufacturing. Providing serial production parts and technology solutions, the DMC was created by leading engineering company KW Special Projects and made possible through significant investment from the South East Midlands Local Enterprise Partnership (SEMLEP).

