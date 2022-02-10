CIBSE gains OFQUAL recognition

Josie Cheesman, CIBSE Young Engineer of the Year Degree (level 5-7) in 2021. Josie is working as an Apprentice Building Services Design Engineer at WSP.

CIBSE is delighted to announce that it is now recognised by the Office of Qualifications and Examinations Regulation (Ofqual) as an End Point Assessment Organisation (EPAO).

Since 2021, responsibility for the regulation of apprenticeships and their end point assessments have been transferred and CIBSE was required to make an application to Ofqual in order to assess the Level 3 Building Services Design Technician and the Level 6 Degree Apprenticeship, Building Services Design Engineer.

CIBSE has invested heavily in End Point Assessment and worked hard to achieve recognition with a new regulator, believing that this route to qualification increases opportunity and diversity within the building services sector.

Ofqual recognition underlines CIBSE’s commitment to encouraging and supporting a new cohort of new entrants to the sector. In 2021, CIBSE undertook 104 End Point Assessments, an increase of 73% on 2020. This number is set to rise, and CIBSE looks forward to supporting apprentices and apprenticeship standards as an integral part of the future success of the industry. It will also apply to extend its scope of recognition to two further existing apprenticeships early this year.

In addition to becoming an EPAO, CIBSE recognises the invaluable contribution played by apprentices with its annual Apprentice of the Year Award. Introduced in 2020, the Apprentice of the Year forms part of the Young Engineers Awards, joining the Employer of the Year and CIBSE ASHRAE Graduate of the Year awards, enabling the CIBSE community to celebrate early career contributors.

