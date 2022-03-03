Waterloo supplies high quality air distribution products for the historic Rusacks St Andrews hotel

03 March, 2022
Rusacks Royal St Andrews

The historic Rusack's St Andrews Hotel’s guestrooms have been fitted with Waterloo’s Airline Linear Bar Grilles (ALM), wall-mounted Exhaust Grilles (3HF) for return air to the fan coil units and Exhaust Valves (VB) for the en-suites. 

For the hotel’s diverse range of restaurants, bars and reception areas, Waterloo’s CS-F continuous Linear Slot Diffusers were selected to provide optimum indoor air quality and comfort.

The external fresh air intake and exhaust system is delivered by Waterloo’s YG-A Small Format Fixed Blade External Louvres. Crucially for a project where presentation is all, Waterloo was able to supply these lightweight, weather resistant louvres in a finish matched to the RAL7016 anthracite grey walls.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Professor Max Fordham

It is with great sadness that we announce that Max Fordham, the acclaimed engineer and pioneer of sustainable building design, passed away at his home on 4th January 2022.

AEMT mourns the loss of a great friend

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Prof David Walters OBE, a longstanding friend and supporter of the Association of Electrical & Mechanical Trades (AEMT).

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: