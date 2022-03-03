Waterloo supplies high quality air distribution products for the historic Rusacks St Andrews hotel

The historic Rusack's St Andrews Hotel’s guestrooms have been fitted with Waterloo’s Airline Linear Bar Grilles (ALM), wall-mounted Exhaust Grilles (3HF) for return air to the fan coil units and Exhaust Valves (VB) for the en-suites.

For the hotel’s diverse range of restaurants, bars and reception areas, Waterloo’s CS-F continuous Linear Slot Diffusers were selected to provide optimum indoor air quality and comfort.

The external fresh air intake and exhaust system is delivered by Waterloo’s YG-A Small Format Fixed Blade External Louvres. Crucially for a project where presentation is all, Waterloo was able to supply these lightweight, weather resistant louvres in a finish matched to the RAL7016 anthracite grey walls.

