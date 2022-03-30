Coolair Equipment Limited granted trademark to help remove “confusion in the marketplace”.

Coolair Equipment Limited has won a four-year legal battle to secure the rights to the ‘Coolair’ name.

They have been granted UK trademarks for both the name ‘Coolair’ and their blue logo featuring the phrase: ‘Coolair: Your Comfort Zone.’

The company, which is headquartered in Manchester, with offices in the Midlands and Maidstone, say the move is part of a wider strategy to cement their reputation and remove confusion from the marketplace.

