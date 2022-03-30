Coolair Equipment Limited granted trademark to help remove “confusion in the marketplace”.

30 March, 2022
Coolair logo

Coolair Equipment Limited has won a four-year legal battle to secure the rights to the ‘Coolair’ name.

They have been granted UK trademarks for both the name ‘Coolair’ and their blue logo featuring the phrase: ‘Coolair: Your Comfort Zone.’

The company, which is headquartered in Manchester, with offices in the Midlands and Maidstone, say the move is part of a wider strategy to cement their reputation and remove confusion from the marketplace. 

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Launch of new guidance on Net Zero Carbon definition

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI) will be launching new guidance, developed to provide industry-wide definitions and address frequently asked questions during an online launch event on 7 April 2022. 

Heating industry agree hydrogen appliance labels

With progress being made towards decarbonising domestic use of gas, using hydrogen, the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) membership of appliance manufacturers have agreed new, clear labelling for hydrogen appliances.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: