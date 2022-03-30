Heating industry agree hydrogen appliance labels

With progress being made towards decarbonising domestic use of gas, using hydrogen, the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) membership of appliance manufacturers have agreed new, clear labelling for hydrogen appliances.

The new labels will very clearly show three distinct categories of hydrogen appliances:

“Hydrogen Blend” compatible, capable of running on a blend of up to 20 per cent hydrogen in the gas network.

“Hydrogen-Ready” appliances, capable of running on a 20 per cent blend but with the capability of being converted by a Gas Safe engineer to run on a 100 per cent hydrogen gas network.

“100% Hydrogen” boiler, an appliance built specifically to run on hydrogen without the need for conversion.

Related links:

Related articles: