Heating industry agree hydrogen appliance labels

30 March, 2022
HHIC

With progress being made towards decarbonising domestic use of gas, using hydrogen, the Heating and Hotwater Industry Council (HHIC) membership of appliance manufacturers have agreed new, clear labelling for hydrogen appliances.

The new labels will very clearly show three distinct categories of hydrogen appliances:

  • “Hydrogen Blend” compatible, capable of running on a blend of up to 20 per cent hydrogen in the gas network.
  • “Hydrogen-Ready” appliances, capable of running on a 20 per cent blend but with the capability of being converted by a Gas Safe engineer to run on a 100 per cent hydrogen gas network.
  • “100% Hydrogen” boiler, an appliance built specifically to run on hydrogen without the need for conversion.

Launch of new guidance on Net Zero Carbon definition

The Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers (CIBSE) and London Energy Transformation Initiative (LETI) will be launching new guidance, developed to provide industry-wide definitions and address frequently asked questions during an online launch event on 7 April 2022. 

