Hoval’s UltraGas 2 is ‘hydrogen-ready’

Hoval’s latest generation of gas condensing boilers, offers the option of using hydrogen as an alternative fuel to natural gas to help reduce carbon emissions. Moreover, gas-fired models that are installed now can easily be converted to hydrogen in the future. UltraGas® 2 is also compatible with biomethane.

Thanks to the standardised Hoval TopTronic® E controller, UltraGas® 2 boilers can be easily combined with any type of heat generator and solar energy system to create hybrid systems that deliver optimum efficiency with minimal emissions. With a maximum operating temperature of 95Deg.C they are ideal for use in district heating/heat networks.

