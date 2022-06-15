Solutions for after sales

GEZE UK, the UK subsidiary of GEZE GmbH, a leading manufacturer of door and window control systems, has introduced the After Sales Solutions brochure that details the after sales services GEZE UK offers for manual and automatic doors and windows.

The brochure explains the benefits of regular servicing – maintaining accessibility, minimising downtime, prolonging usability, reducing lifetime costs and fulfilling an organisation’s responsibility as a building owner or facilities manager.

GEZE UK’s after sales team can install, maintain, repair, provide asset management, spare parts and refurbish existing doors and provide a full range of services for automatic doors, industrial doors and fire doors.

The brochure is available digitally by visiting the company’s website or for a copy to be emailed, or for detailed information on the after sales services available email info.uk@geze.com.

Adam Presdee, Service Director of GEZE UK, said “GEZE UK offers a complete ‘umbrella’ of after sales solutions for all doors - automatic, manual and industrial. This brochure encompasses our approach whilst explaining the operational, commercial and environmental benefits of having a good maintenance regime and partner. We offer a service package that is tailored to each individual customer’s needs.”

