Top tips for getting digital transformation right

Steve McGregor, Executive Chairman for DMA Group, provides his top tips for choosing and getting the most out of Computer Aided Facilities Management and other service management platforms. Used well, these digital tools can dramatically improve how buildings operate, saving time and cost and enhancing efficiency. On the other end of the scale, an ill-thought out investment into very expensive technology may have the opposite effect.

When it comes to buying and using conventional Computer Aided Facilities Management (CAFM) and other building management platforms, the biggest lesson we’ve learned after over 25 years of experience is this: technology alone won’t solve your problems. Many companies invest in these tools without fully understanding what they need and why, leading to wasted time, money and frustration. One national corporate real estate company’s subsidiary wrote off £10 million last year!

At DMA Group, we’ve seen businesses buy software that doesn’t fit the bill, fail to use it effectively, or overlook the long-term costs and scalability. The right approach can transform building operations, maintenance and efficiency. The wrong approach can turn into an expensive headache.

So how do you get it right? Here are my top five tips for selecting and implementing a successful digital transformation strategy:

1. Properly define the problem:

Before buying anything, be crystal clear on what you need to fix. Too often, companies get sold on flashy features rather than targeted solutions to their real problems.

Ask yourself: What’s not working? Where are the bottlenecks? What data do we need? What could we do better? If you don’t define the problem first, you’ll likely end up with software that doesn’t help – or worse, creates new issues.

Engage your stakeholders early in the process, from maintenance teams to finance departments, and your customers, to ensure everyone’s needs are considered. A tool that works well for one department but causes headaches for another isn’t a true solution. Once you’ve properly defined your problems it will guide you to invest in the right areas.

2. Think big, act small, fail fast:

Your chosen software should support your short, medium and long-term goals, but don’t try to overhaul everything at once. A phased approach works best. Start with pilots, test key features, and gather feedback and involve everyone.

This approach helps mitigate risks and prevents costly mistakes. By rolling out changes incrementally, you can identify what works and adjust accordingly. If something isn’t working, change tack quickly instead of sinking more time and money into a failing system.

Another key consideration is scalability. What works for a single site may not work across multiple locations. Look for systems that can grow with your needs, rather than forcing your operations into a rigid system that becomes obsolete as your business evolves.

3. Create your story:

Why are you investing in this software? What will success look like? Your team needs to buy into the journey, not just the technology.

Digitally transforming your business takes time, involves everyone and is hard work, but the dividends can be huge.

Clearly communicate the benefits, such as reducing maintenance downtime, improving energy efficiency, or streamlining compliance. A compelling story keeps people engaged and helps drive adoption, while justifying costs to leadership and stakeholders.

If you can demonstrate how the software aligns with business objectives – whether it’s cost savings, sustainability or operational efficiency – buy-in becomes much easier.

Digitally transforming your business takes time, involves everyone, and is hard work; but the dividends can be huge.

Make sure you have accounted sufficient time for proper implementation and training, these systems can be complex to operate and often fail to deliver expectations through insufficient engagement with users.

4. Get comfortable with being uncomfortable:

New technology means change – and change is often uncomfortable. There will be resistance, and there will be mistakes because no single person will have all the answers. That’s normal.

Set expectations early. Encourage a culture where it’s okay to ask questions, experiment and even get things wrong. Training and ongoing support are essential.

The learning curve can be steep, so invest in proper onboarding and continuous training. Consider assigning internal champions – team members who are well versed in the software and can provide peer support to others.

5. Celebrate your successes:

When something goes right – no matter how small – acknowledge it. Whether it’s reducing costs, improving response times or simply getting better data, celebrate the wins.

Recognising progress keeps momentum going and ensures your investment continues delivering value in the long run. Regularly review key performance indicators (KPIs) to track success and identify areas for improvement. Share these wins with your team to maintain enthusiasm and reinforce the benefits of the software.

Fit for the future

Digitally transforming your business takes time, involves everyone and is hard work, but the dividends can be huge. Start with a clearly defined problem, take a phased approach, engage your team, embrace change and celebrate your wins. Crucially, in the fast-paced digital world, particularly with artificial intelligence (AI) making an impact, select future-proof solutions that can grow with your business.

At DMA it took us 6-7 years to fully automate all of our business processes, but we doubled the efficiency of our operations and eliminated over 10,000 hours of unproductive time.

The best organisations don’t just implement software and move on; they keep refining their approach, optimising workflows and ensuring they stay ahead of industry trends.

The evolution of BiO

CAFM as we know it began in the 1980s, with digital tools used for the first time to support asset tracking and maintenance management. DMA’s 25-year experience of using off-the- shelf CAFM led the company to develop the service management platform BiO, built in response to existing technology falling short of providing solutions to all of DMA’s problems.

BiO can be used across all parts of a building’s operations – from asset tracking and maintenance to staff management, making sure the right people with the right skills are where they should be, when they should be, reducing wasted man-hours, while bringing together disparate teams. Technologies like BiO enable predictive maintenance, energy optimisation and improved occupant comfort, aligning with broader sustainability goals and regulatory requirements.

Related links:

Related articles: