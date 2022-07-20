Accessibility and Convenience Combined by Geze

Geze TS 5000 ECline

GEZE’s TS 5000 ECline overhead door closer with guide rail combines accessibility and convenience in one innovative all-round closer.

GEZE, a leading manufacturer of door and window control systems has called the product the TS 5000 ECline, pronounced EASYLINE, to highlight the ease of opening the closer offers.

Providing barrier-free, easy to open doors the TS 5000 ECline is suitable for right and left single action doors with a door leaf width of up to 1250mm. It also has integrated back check, hydraulic latching action, and the closing speed can be individually adjusted.

In addition the closer offers flexibility in installation as it can be installed on the door leaf on the hinge side or on the transom on the opposite hinge side and all functions can be adjusted from the front of the closer. The L version of the closer enables it to be mounted on the push side of the door.

It is part of the GEZE family of closers that have the same styling, perfect for when different closers are needed throughout a building, and it has the same fitting footprint as other GEZE closers allowing it to be fitted in place of other closers without having to re-drill the door.

With a closing force of EN 3-5 with variable adjustment the TS 5000 ECline is suitable for fire and smoke protection doors.

Andy Howland, Sales & Marketing Director of GEZE UK, said “The TS 5000 ECline is one of our most flexible closers and can be installed anywhere where the convenience of passing through a door easily is required and perfect for ensuring access for all.

Add in that it is suitable for smoke and fire protection doors and you have a great all-rounder!”

More information is available by visiting the company’s website at www.geze.co.uk or for a brochure to be emailed or posted out email info.uk@geze.com.

Related links:

Related articles: