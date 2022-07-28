CIBSE Commissioning Code supports carbon mitigation, energy reduction and net zero

CIBSE has launched the updated Commissioning Code M: Commissioning management. The original Code was published in 2003. This new document better represents modern commissioning and reflects current commissioning management best practices.

Ted Pilbeam, Chair, Commissioning Code M Steering Committee said;

“In the age of smart technologies, this updated Code considers the growing interdependence between allied building systems and services and the need for more integrated system testing. This is becoming particularly important, as we collect more and more data to enhance performance and improve wellbeing. The Code also reflects the increasingly significant role of commissioning, beyond optimising performance, as we focus on climate change, carbon mitigation, energy reduction and net zero.”

Buildings and engineering systems need to be safely delivered within specific cost, time and build-quality parameters. They also need to be operationally ready at handover; perform to meet the specified needs of the people that use, manage, operate and maintain them; and function safely and efficiently in the long-term.

In a world of accelerating technological advancement, increasing building complexity, tightening regulatory constraints, growing consumer demand for quality, surging environmental consciousness, and an urgent need to de-carbonise buildings, commissioning is one of the most important ways to achieve these outcomes.

The purpose of commissioning management is to ensure that commissioning is correctly executed — and that people, businesses, society, and the environment all benefit as a result.

CIBSE Commissioning Code M was written by Glenn Hawkins, owner of Clear Construction, with support from a steering group of industry experts. The development of Commissioning Code M received industry sponsorship from Ashford Environmental Services, Crosscount Limited, Media Control Management, Prime Environmental Services, Sutton Services International and Taylor & Stapleton.

