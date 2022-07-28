The Altecnic Heat Network Design Guide

The Heat Network Design Guide aims to ensure specifiers, consultants, and contractors achieve the designed system performance post build, and how maximum energy savings from Heat Interface Units (HIUs) can only be achieved if the system is designed, installed, and commissioned correctly.

Giving context to the advice, and ensuring it is as accurate as possible, the guide begins with a review of the latest independent resources and best practices for heat network design.

Details on HIU selection and sizing, as well as recommendations on piping layout and componentry, are also included in the Guide.

