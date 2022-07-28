The Altecnic Heat Network Design Guide

28 July, 2022
Altecnic cover

The Heat Network Design Guide aims to ensure specifiers, consultants, and contractors achieve the designed system performance post build, and how maximum energy savings from Heat Interface Units (HIUs) can only be achieved if the system is designed, installed, and commissioned correctly.

Giving context to the advice, and ensuring it is as accurate as possible, the guide begins with a review of the latest independent resources and best practices for heat network design.

Details on HIU selection and sizing, as well as recommendations on piping layout and componentry, are also included in the Guide.

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Schneider Electric and RIB back industry-leading Embodied Carbon Calculator technology

Schneider Electric and RIB have partnered with Building Transparency, a non-profit organisation that has developed the Embodied Carbon Calculator.

BEAMA releases tool to help heating installers explain the new requirement in the Building Regulations to their customers

New regulations for existing homes mean that, from June 15th, 2022, heating installers will be required to install thermostatic room controls when replacing a boiler.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: