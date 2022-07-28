Face-to-face commercial product training is back at Baxi’s Commercial Training Academy

Baxi Commercial Solutions is pleased to announce the return of face-to-face product training at its Warwick Commercial Training Academy.

They bring together some of the best-known brands including Remeha, Andrews Water Heaters, Potterton Commercial and Heatrae Sadia.

Its popular, free product training courses are designed to help contractors and installers develop their knowledge of a range of commercial heating and hot water appliances within our Commercial Solutions portfolio. Courses include training on the Remeha Quinta Ace and Gas 120 Ace series, Andrews Water Heaters ECOflo, COMBIflo and MAXXflo EVO product ranges, and the Potterton Commercial Sirius three and Paramount boiler series.

