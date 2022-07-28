BEAMA releases tool to help heating installers explain the new requirement in the Building Regulations to their customers

New regulations for existing homes mean that, from June 15th, 2022, heating installers will be required to install thermostatic room controls when replacing a boiler.

The 2022 changes fall under Part L of the Building Regulations which covers energy conservation and is a key element of the Government’s progress toward reducing the UK’s carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050.

The new requirement will match the current standards for new heating systems, and in most cases, this requirement will be met by adding thermostatic radiator valves (TRVs) to radiators. TRVs are a familiar and proven technology for installers and deliver cost-effective savings for householders. These should be added to all heated rooms except where the room thermostat is located, and there is no need to replace existing TRVs if these are fully working.

To support this change, as industry experts we have produced a short animation which is on YouTube to explain the change to consumers, and to highlight the benefits of this work being done. The animation is freely available for installers to share on their websites and social media so that their customers can be confident they are receiving a compliant system.

