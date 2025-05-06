2050 Connected Conference aiming to unite supply chain for Net Zero

BEAMA and The Lighting Industry Association (LIA) are set to present the 2050 Connected Conference, a two-day event designed to drive action on Net Zero, circularity and transformation in the built environment and energy supply chains.

Taking place on 1st and 2nd July 2025 at the Royal College of Physicians, London, this industry-defining conference will bring together manufacturers, policymakers and wider professionals to tackle supply chain decarbonisation and circularity challenges and foster collaboration for greater cross-sector alignment.

Attendees will gain insights and actionable strategies from government and industry experts while connecting with key decision-makers to build strategic partnerships.

Yselkla Farmer (below right), CEO, BEAMA, commented: “The BEAMA 2050 Connected programme is based on the philosophy of collaboration across the supply chain. It represents an unparalleled programme of work, driven by leading trade associations, bringing together the electrical products supply chain to galvanise action to meet Net Zero and circulatory. No one manufacturer can decarbonise alone, it requires a whole supply chain to transform and innovate.”

Ayça Donaghy (below left), CEO, The LIA, added: “The transition to a Net Zero and circular economy requires more than just regulatory compliance – it demands a fundamental shift in how industries collaborate and innovate. The 2050 Connected Conference is a pivotal moment for lighting and the wider electrotechnical sector to engage in meaningful dialogue, aligning efforts across the supply chain to drive practical, scalable solutions.”

