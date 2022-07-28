Schneider Electric and RIB back industry-leading Embodied Carbon Calculator technology

Schneider Electric and RIB have partnered with Building Transparency, a non-profit organisation that has developed the Embodied Carbon Calculator.

The Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) houses a database of digital, third-party verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), which can be used to perform sustainability benchmarking and assessments. The technology allows those in the industry to better measure and factor embodied carbon into Building Information Modelling (BIM) analysis.

This is a free and open access tool targeted to reduce the impact of embodied carbon and make the AEC industry more efficient and sustainable. This will revolutionise how construction material producers, developers & contractors track, evaluate and reduce their project’s embodied carbon.

The partnership seizes the latest evolution of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and sets the global standards for a more sustainable building and construction industry.

