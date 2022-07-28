Schneider Electric and RIB back industry-leading Embodied Carbon Calculator technology

28 July, 2022
Schneider Electric and RIB

Schneider Electric and RIB have partnered with Building Transparency, a non-profit organisation that has developed the Embodied Carbon Calculator.

The Embodied Carbon in Construction Calculator (EC3) houses a database of digital, third-party verified Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs), which can be used to perform sustainability benchmarking and assessments. The technology allows those in the industry to better measure and factor embodied carbon into Building Information Modelling (BIM) analysis. 

This is a free and open access tool targeted to reduce the impact of embodied carbon and make the AEC industry more efficient and sustainable. This will revolutionise how construction material producers, developers & contractors track, evaluate and reduce their project’s embodied carbon.

The partnership seizes the latest evolution of Building Information Modelling (BIM) and sets the global standards for a more sustainable building and construction industry. 

Related links:
Related articles:
modbs tv logo

Schneider Electric and RIB back industry-leading Embodied Carbon Calculator technology

Schneider Electric and RIB have partnered with Building Transparency, a non-profit organisation that has developed the Embodied Carbon Calculator.

BEAMA releases tool to help heating installers explain the new requirement in the Building Regulations to their customers

New regulations for existing homes mean that, from June 15th, 2022, heating installers will be required to install thermostatic room controls when replacing a boiler.

Calendar

Submit event

Privacy Policy | Contact us |
 Subscriptions | Media information

© Modern Building Services - Portico Publishing Ltd
2004 - 2022

created & hosted by: