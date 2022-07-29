Titon’s MVHR provides a breath of fresh air for Lexington residential apartments

Titon’s powerful but compact HRV1.6 Q Plus MVHR unit has recently been installed in Moda Living’s Lexington Tower.

Situated on the Liverpool waterfront, the new residential tower has over 325 apartments. With premium features such as garden spaces, fitness studio, and amenity areas.

Briggs and Forester delivered the building services equipment over a 22-month period, which consisted of design, supply, installation, and commissioning and included installing over 300 of Titon’s HRV1.6 Q Plus.

The Tower is part of a 5.5 billion regeneration plan by Liverpool Waters Regeneration Plan.

The ultra-compact HRV 1.6 Q Plus is a high-performance MVHR unit measuring just 600mm wide, enabling it to fit into tight spaces for easy installation and access. It has extremely low specific fan power (SFP) of 0.49 W/l/s and a heat exchanger offering efficiencies up to 89%, which enhances SAP performance via Appendix Q. Furthermore, despite its compact size, the lightweight HRV 1.6 Q Plus can achieve excellent flow rates of up to 100 l/s (359 m3/h) as independently tested by the BRE.

