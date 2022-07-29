Turtle Covers install a state-of-the-art heating system from Combat Heating at new Wrexham premises

29 July, 2022
Combat heating installation

Turtle Covers, a specialist in designing and manufacturing tailored seat covers for vehicles, has moved premises to facilitate their expanding business. 

The newly refurbished building has received significant time and investment from its original state of disrepair.

Turtle were impressed that the original Combat Heating system had stood the test of time and wanted to stay with a British built product, so Combat were able to provide ideal replacements by installing 2 x ELO55-105 oil-fired floor standing cabinet heaters in the workshop and 1 x ELO55-105 floor standing cabinet heater in the machine shop.  

